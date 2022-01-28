Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $$41.26 during midday trading on Friday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

