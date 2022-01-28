Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $$41.26 during midday trading on Friday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.
Calian Group Company Profile
