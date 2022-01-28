Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 235

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.17) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of CRNCY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

