Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target to GBX 3,544

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 3,579 ($48.29) to GBX 3,544 ($47.81) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,216.87.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. Schroders has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.