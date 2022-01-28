Canaccord Genuity Group Raises TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Price Target to GBX 375

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TGA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 31,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $208.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

