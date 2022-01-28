Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.51

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.52. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 12,840 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

