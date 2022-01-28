Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 135,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 305,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

