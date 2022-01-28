Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

CNI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,430. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

