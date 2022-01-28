Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total transaction of C$655,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,109,262.51.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$65.00. 2,982,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,235. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.25. The stock has a market cap of C$76.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

