Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.38

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.38 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 31.22 ($0.42). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.41), with a volume of 4,739,019 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £49.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the OPL 226 blocks that covers an area of 1,530 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

