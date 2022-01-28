Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 873,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

