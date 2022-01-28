Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a C$105.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.80.

TSE:CP traded down C$2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.29. The company has a market cap of C$84.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

