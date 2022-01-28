Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.36. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 32,088 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47.

Get Canagold Resources alerts:

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.