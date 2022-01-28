Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 over the last 90 days.
Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.47.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
