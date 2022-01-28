Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

