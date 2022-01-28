Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 13,977 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $346.26 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $224.82 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

