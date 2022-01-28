Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.82% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

