Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $10.66 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

NYSE:BURL opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

