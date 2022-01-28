Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $12.03 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Turbine worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.