Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $81.76 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,448. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.