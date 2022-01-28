Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $8.11 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

