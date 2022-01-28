Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PTC by 19.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 820,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PTC by 113.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PTC by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

