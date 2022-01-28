Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

