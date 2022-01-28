Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 141,435 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,435 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

