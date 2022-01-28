Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 8,540 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $35,424,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

