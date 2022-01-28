Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

