Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,510 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of HollyFrontier worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Cowen upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.