Capitolis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,939 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,022 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $204,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $494.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $581.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

