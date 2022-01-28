Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 122,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25,738.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $69,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $517.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $618.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

