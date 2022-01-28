Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 124,515 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 442.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $86,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $552.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.19. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.93.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

