Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,060,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,060,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,729,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

