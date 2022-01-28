Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,299 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $121,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $247.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

