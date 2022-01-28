Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $154.09 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 428.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $154,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $214,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $263.13 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.84.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.