Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $154.79 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 1.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of SBA Communications worth $154,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $306.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

