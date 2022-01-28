Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $223.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $223,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.97 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

