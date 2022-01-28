Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $26.23 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,062 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

