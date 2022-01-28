Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $35.87 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

