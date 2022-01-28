Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $54.06 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

