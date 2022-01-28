Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $83.87 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28,111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $83,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $386.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.04 and a 200 day moving average of $584.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.