Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $87.90 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,428.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,672 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.41. The firm has a market cap of $550 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

