Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,909,734 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,909,734 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Intel worth $171,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 17.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $188,683,000 after purchasing an additional 467,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.