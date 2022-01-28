Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 240,570 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,570 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $103,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of TGT opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.59. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

