Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 287,355 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 248.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,355 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $171,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

