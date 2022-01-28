Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 978,829 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 169.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,829 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Applied Materials worth $207,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $128.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

