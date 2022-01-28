Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 853,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $142,916,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,308 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $132,582,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $33.50 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

