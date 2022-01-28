Capitolis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.16.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $528.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

