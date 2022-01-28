Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 12,239 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $73,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.