Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 334,019 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,019 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

