Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 80,617 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,617 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $149,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.