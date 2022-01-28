Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 427,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

