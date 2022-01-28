Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 304.8% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 11,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $5,359,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.01.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

