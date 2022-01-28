Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capri makes up about 2.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Capri worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 7,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,370. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.